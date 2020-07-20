View Fullscreen
1/7

Hrithik Roshan was spotted in Juhu.

(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

In Pics: Bollywood Celebrities Step Out for Essentials, Cycling

Celebrities were seen stepping out for essential work after lockdown.

Quint Entertainment
Published20 Jul 2020, 12:11 PM IST
Photos
1 min read

After months of lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have finally been spotted stepping out for jogging, shopping for essentials, visits to salon and even dubbing. Some productions have resumed their shooting and the post-production work on many projects has resumed. Kriti Sanon was spotted at a salon, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were seen in the suburbs and Ekta Kapoor made a visit to the temple.

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!