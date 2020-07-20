Hrithik Roshan was spotted in Juhu.
(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
In Pics: Bollywood Celebrities Step Out for Essentials, Cycling
Celebrities were seen stepping out for essential work after lockdown.
After months of lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have finally been spotted stepping out for jogging, shopping for essentials, visits to salon and even dubbing. Some productions have resumed their shooting and the post-production work on many projects has resumed. Kriti Sanon was spotted at a salon, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were seen in the suburbs and Ekta Kapoor made a visit to the temple.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.