Pics: Anil, Sonam, Boney at Unveiling of ‘Surinder Kapoor’ Chowk
On 6 February, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and the rest of the family were spotted at the unveiling of ‘Surinder Kapoor chowk’ in Chembur, Mumbai. The chowk has been named after late film producer Surinder Kapoor who is the father of Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Reena Kapoor.
Take a look at the photos:
Sonam Kapoor also took to Instagram to share the moment. She wrote, “At unveiling of the Chowk named for my grandfather SURINDER KAPOOR . With my amazing loving and mad family. Love you all.. missed some of you...”
Arjun Kapoor also wrote on social media, “He came to this city with my grandmother not knowing what the future holds for him. He was maybe an outsider to this industry but he carved his way thru from being an assistant in Mughal e azam to having his kids and grandchildren continue his production his legacy and his family name ahead... thank u to all the people of Chembur to make this chowk a reality... our family strives to entertain all of u because my grand father made his to this profession today we are privileged and yes we perhaps have a surname that is known but for our family it started in Mumbai with my grand father Surinder Kapoor.”ey
