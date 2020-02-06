Pics: Anil, Sonam, Boney at Unveiling of ‘Surinder Kapoor’ Chowk
Surinder Kapoor chowk is in Chembur, Mumbai.
Surinder Kapoor chowk is in Chembur, Mumbai.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Pics: Anil, Sonam, Boney at Unveiling of ‘Surinder Kapoor’ Chowk

Quint Entertainment
Photos

On 6 February, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and the rest of the family were spotted at the unveiling of ‘Surinder Kapoor chowk’ in Chembur, Mumbai. The chowk has been named after late film producer Surinder Kapoor who is the father of Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Reena Kapoor.

Take a look at the photos:

Loading...
  • 11
    Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning.&nbsp;
    Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    The chowk.
    The chowk.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.
    Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Sonam Kapoor smiles.
    Sonam Kapoor smiles.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    The Kapoor family at the inaugration of Surinder Kapoor chowk in Chembur.
    The Kapoor family at the inaugration of Surinder Kapoor chowk in Chembur.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Janhvi Kapoor hugs father Boney Kapoor.
    Janhvi Kapoor hugs father Boney Kapoor.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Sanjay Kapoor with Arjun Kapoor.
    Sanjay Kapoor with Arjun Kapoor.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    The Kapoors pose together.
    The Kapoors pose together.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor.
    Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Mohit Marwah
    Mohit Marwah(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Surinder Kapoor was the father of Anil, Boney, Sanjay and Reena Kapoor.
    Surinder Kapoor was the father of Anil, Boney, Sanjay and Reena Kapoor.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Sonam Kapoor also took to Instagram to share the moment. She wrote, “At unveiling of the Chowk named for my grandfather SURINDER KAPOOR . With my amazing loving and mad family. Love you all.. missed some of you...”

Arjun Kapoor also wrote on social media, “He came to this city with my grandmother not knowing what the future holds for him. He was maybe an outsider to this industry but he carved his way thru from being an assistant in Mughal e azam to having his kids and grandchildren continue his production his legacy and his family name ahead... thank u to all the people of Chembur to make this chowk a reality... our family strives to entertain all of u because my grand father made his to this profession today we are privileged and yes we perhaps have a surname that is known but for our family it started in Mumbai with my grand father Surinder Kapoor.”ey

Also Read : Anil Kapoor to Share Screen With Sonam, Harsh, Rhea in ‘AK vs AK’

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...