Pics: Anil, Sonam, Boney at Unveiling of ‘Surinder Kapoor’ Chowk

On 6 February, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and the rest of the family were spotted at the unveiling of ‘Surinder Kapoor chowk’ in Chembur, Mumbai. The chowk has been named after late film producer Surinder Kapoor who is the father of Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Reena Kapoor.

Take a look at the photos: