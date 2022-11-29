'Leaders Who Can Change the World': Ramon Magsaysay Award 2022 on 30 November

The presentation ceremonies for the 64th Ramon Magsaysay Awards will be held on Wednesday, 30 November at 4.30 pm (Manila Time).

The event will be livestreamed on the Ramon Magsaysay Award’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel on 30 November at 4.30 pm (Manila Time).

The four recipients of this year's awards, namely, Gary Bencheghib from Indonesia, Sotheara Chhim from Cambodia, Tadashi Hattori from Japan, and Bernadette J Madrid from the Philippines, will personally receive their Awards at a private event at the Ramon Magsaysay Center in Manila, Philippines.