SC’s Green Signal for Lawyer With Disability: Still a Long Road to Accessibility

Right to justice is the cornerstone of a right-based system of jurisprudence and has been codified as an integral legal right under international human rights instruments such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights as well as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Article 13 of the United Nations Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities ("UNCRPD”) provides that State Parties should ensure effective access to justice for PwDs on an equal basis with others, including through the provision of procedural and age-appropriate accommodations in all stages of legal proceedings. Article 13(2) further emphasises the need to train law enforcement personnel, including police and prison staff, for enabling them to better understand the special needs of PwDs.

The right to access justice has been spelled out under Section 12 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 ("RPwD Act”) which requires the appropriate government to take suitable measures for ensuring that PwDs are able to exercise the right to access any court, tribunal, authority, commission etc without discrimination on the basis of disability.