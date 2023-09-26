Supreme Court Allows Sign Language Interpreter For Deaf Lawyer In Historic First

In a groundbreaking move, the Supreme Court, under the leadership of CJI D Y Chandrachud, has begun providing sign language interpretation for lawyers with hearing impairments. This progressive step was demonstrated in a recent case where a hearing-impaired advocate argued virtually with the assistance of a sign language interpreter.

Advocate-on-record Sanchita Ain requested the bench, led by the CJI, to permit deaf advocate Sarah Sunny to present a case regarding the rights of Persons with Disability (PwD) with the aid of a sign language interpreter.