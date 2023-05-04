Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaah' Shows That We Are Just a Rumour Away From Being Lynched

The snobbery of this elite band, the hollowness of their politics and how devoid of humanity these exclusive spaces are, has never been so stirringly depicted as by Sudhir Mishra in the film. He doesn’t mince his words and expression to expose the elite.

The exposing of liberal elites is an allegory and one of the many high points of the film. It's funny and dark at the same time. For too long these spaces and fests have enjoyed the luxury reserved only for a certain class. It’s caste system repackaged. As discriminatory as the original.

It's like a walled city, shielded by privilege. Anybody outside the wall is not allowed an in. All political stands are taken in a safe echo chamber inside the walled city. The lot celebrates democracy, diversity, art and literature within the confines of their fortress while humanity is stabbed knocking at the door begging for it to open. But the door remains shut.