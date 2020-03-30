Sudhir Mishra Slams Claims of Getting Beaten in Viral Video

Director Sudhir Mishra slammed reports claiming that he is the man getting beaten up by the police in a viral video circulating on the internet. The video shows a man getting beaten for violating social distancing protocols.

The man in the video is seen standing near a shopping complex and outside a queue maintained by police officers. Seen in a yellow shirt and beige shorts, he has a head full of long white hair. When the man wouldn’t listen to the police to fall in line, they hit him with batons.