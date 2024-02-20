Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code and the Unjustifiable Intrusion of the State

The recent introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the government of Uttarakhand has stirred considerable controversy and debate, particularly around part three (Sections 378 to 389) of the said law which seeks to regulate live-in-relationships.

This law mandates the registration of live-in relationships, imposes regulations on their termination, and introduces provisions for the maintenance of a woman deserted by her partner in a live-in relationship. While proponents argue that such measures promote legal clarity and uniformity, critics contend that the state is overstepping its boundaries and encroaching upon an individual's right to privacy.

This article critically examines the implications of Uttarakhand's UCC and argues that it represents an unjustifiable intrusion into the private lives of citizens.