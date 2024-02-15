The Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand is Born Out of a Desire to Hegemonise

In the final analysis, the Uniform Civil Code is a normative document. It establishes norms for contemporary Indian society, describing what is acceptable and proper, and what must be considered an aberration. It lays down acceptable grounds for divorce, which include sexual dalliances, and conversion to another religion (grounds which are borrowed from the Hindu Marriage Act), but very markedly do not include ‘no-fault divorces’, or unilateral divorces on grounds of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’, which are more features of Muslim personal law in India. It must also be said that the courts have not been as averse to ‘no-fault divorces’ as the new reform Code and have in fact incorporated it in recent case law (Shilpa Shailesh v. Varun Sreenivasan (2023)), together with proper financial settlements.

The new Uniform Civil Code also lays down ‘prohibited relationships’ for the purposes of marriage, or for a relationship in the nature of marriage. It is once again based on previously codified Hindu notions of prohibited relationships, not on Muslim, Parsi, or on tribal customary practices. Of course, the Code allows for exemptions, but equally, simultaneously, it establishes the norm, which by default is Hindu codified personal law.

On February 7th, 2024, The Times of London ran a story on the new Code with the headline “Indian state passes Uniform Civil Code overturning Shari’a”. One might argue that that is an apt description of the Code’s impulse and that therefore one is really not surprised that the norms being established seem almost to be in denial of all other customary practices.

That’s not the whole point, however. I have to admit that I only now realised that the optional and secular Special Marriage Act, 1954 also adopts exactly the same grounds for divorce and the same list of prohibited relationships (to the exclusion of all other customs and usages) as laid down in the Hindu Marriage Act. The Special Marriage Act, 1954 had already established codified Hindu practices as the default Indian societal norm; only it did not make them mandatory for all citizens. The Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand makes submission to norms mandatory.

(The writer is a Supreme Court advocate. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)