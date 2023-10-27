October, DDLJ, and Liberalisation: The Trends Showcased by SRK and Kajol's Film

Look at it this way.

It was definitely not the most iconic romantic movie to tumble out of Bollywood by any yardstick. There are perhaps dozens of movies where the “chemistry” between the protagonists has outclassed and out-sizzled the two in this one.

It is definitely not a movie whose music and songs would venture anywhere near inspiring greatness. Hummable yes, but that’s about it.

There was some decent acting no doubt. But the performances would struggle to make it into even the top 25 acting master classes. There was nothing new in the plot. It was as Punjabi kitsch as Bollywood movies have been for decades.

There was humour and fun some well doled out doses. In terms of breaking box office records, it is nowhere near the all-time blockbusters.