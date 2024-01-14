Maldives: In Politics, There is Always a Fine Slip Between the Cup and the Lip

Sadly, even beyond Nepal, the other neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have seen the emergence of ‘India’ as an divisive election issue, where a set of parties have successfully convinced the electorate of the proverbial ‘India hand’, in its internal affairs.

Lastly, there are enough palace intrigues within the Muizzu’s ruling People’s National Congress that don’t meet the eye. Muizzu did campaign on an ‘India Out’ platform as originally conceived by his overbearing party senior and former President, Abdulla Yameen (since then, denied electoral participation owing to corruption cases), but Muizzu is also in a power strangle to breakout from Yameen’s shadow and emerge as his own man. Muizzu possibly senses the folly of overplaying the ‘India Out’ promise, now that he is practically in governance and not just pandering to provocative sloganeering as an opposition campaigner.

Moderating his stand against India will allow him that break from Abdullah Yameen and his prompt dismissal of three derelict officials, signals that. India must allow him that maneuvering space to temper down things without looking like having bullied Maldives into submission – tempting as that is, Nepal episode of the supposed ‘blockade’ in 2015 is instructive of how that perceived bullying can lead to permanent fractures.

Delhi did well to call out the bluff and Maldives reacted promptly and substantially, that itself is significant to the extent that it needs no further chest-thumping, officially. India has strategic reasons to keep Maldives on its right side, and that requires calibrated and not over-the-top reactions.

(The author is a Former Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)