Maldives: Muizzu Displays Cold Realism by Axing Ministers for Anti-Modi Remarks

I doubt if Solih would have adopted and genuinely pursued his “India First” policy, which complemented our “Neighbourhood First” approach if Modi had not taken him under his wings as an elder statesman. The credit for India’s dream run in the archipelago goes more to Modi than anyone else.

But there is also no denying that Modi ultimately became the focus of the “India Out” campaign, which swept Muizzu to power, in the last stages of electioneering to rally the masses in the Maldives which is a 100 per cent Muslim country. He was so badly lampooned, ridiculed, and caricatured that Solih had to condemn it as “dishonourable”. It is another matter that Solih’s defence of Modi weakened the former’s position even more and actually helped Muizzu trump him at the hustings.

Shuina, deputy minister for youth empowerment and information, who has been axed for calling Modi a “puppet of Israel”, probably thought that she would get away with it, considering that Muizzu’s residence sports a huge Palestinian flag and he is an outspoken critic of Zionism! While India-Modi’s backing for Israel is too well known to bear repetition, the whole of the Maldives, in contrast, stands with Palestine. But Muizzu still felt that Shuina had gone too far and promptly punished her.

(SNM Abdi is a distinguished journalist and ex-Deputy Editor of Outlook. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)