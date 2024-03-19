Mother of Democracy? Electoral Bonds are the Annihilation of Democratic Values

Fresh data on the purchase patterns of electoral bonds emerged over the weekend. This data was for the bonds sold and encashed before 12 April 2019.

According to an investigation by The Quint, “The new figures revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received Rs 2,658.35 crore in electoral bonds between 9 March 2018 and 11 April 2019. The Congress party received Rs 530.1 crore, Trinamool Congress got Rs 97.28 crore, and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got Rs 239 crore.”

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier uploaded the data provided to it by the State Bank of India (SBI) on electoral bonds purchased and encashed since 2019, a day before its court-ordered deadline (one can see the Excel link here for accessing the data for conducting an independent analysis).

The BJP (the ruling party), from March 2018 to January 2024, has received than 50 per cent of its overall funding from electoral bonds.

Related to the BJP or not, some of the companies that bought these bonds reportedly received certain favours (getting business contracts or cases charged against them by central government agencies suddenly disappearing from the news).