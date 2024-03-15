Electoral Bonds | The Data is Damning. Is India’s Democracy on Sale?

The Times of India reported the following:

“Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR donated Rs 1,368 crore between October 21, 2020 and January 9, 2024, all in denominations of Rs 1 crore.”

“On July 23, 2019, the ED attached assets worth Rs 120 crore in an alleged money laundering scam, where he was accused of inflating prize money and amassing property from unaccounted cash.”

The report also said that the Directorate of Enforcement had searched over 70 premises associated with the company. And according to the released data, the company proceeded to buy electoral bonds, with its first purchase being listed on 21 October 2020. Join the dots.

In July 2022, election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the Contribution Reports of Electoral Trusts submitted to the Election Commission of India for FY 2020-21, and noted that Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR donated Rs 100 crore to the Prudent Electoral Trust, which has donated the highest amount to the BJP.