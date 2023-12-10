Mayawati's Big News: BSP Chief Announces Nephew Akash Anand As Successor

In August, Akash led the 14-day "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay." The long Padyatra and his evidently public role had been an indicator towards the possible shift in the party's strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The first election rally that Akash had addressed was for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate in Agra during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the Election Commission had imposed a 48-hour ban on Mayawati.

This year, Akash was seen co-chairing meeting along with Mayawati, as The Times of India reported.

Anand who is often seen in party circles had been virtually in-charge of the party's affairs in Rajasthan since last year when he had toured the state to grasp an understanding of the party's organisational strength and had also participated in a 13-km yatra in Alwar on BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary.