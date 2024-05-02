Javadekar-Jayarajan Row Over a Cup of Tea | Why the Kerala BJP is Worried

Following Jayarajan's admission, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a prominent figure in the Communist Party, swiftly reacted, suggesting a potential political fallout from the incident. Pinarayi did not hold back, directly blaming Jayarajan for his careless choice of friends.

Subsequently, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) convened a meeting and opted for a restrained approach regarding Jayarajan's meeting debacle. The party came out in support of Jayarajan. In a Facebook post, State Secretary M V Govindan addressed the media controversy surrounding the meeting that took place a year ago.

“Meeting with other party leaders is a common occurrence. Jayarajan has himself stated that he believes there's a coordinated effort against him. The party views the current situation as unfair and has authorised Jayarajan to pursue legal action against those responsible. The party cannot restrict anyone's right to meet or consult with others,” the post read.

With the party's endorsement, Jayarajan issued a legal notice on Tuesday against Sobha, Nandakumar, and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran. Sudhakaran himself was entangled in the controversy on and before polling day. Jayarajan demands the withdrawal of allegations and a public apology through the media. The legal notice adds that failure to comply will result in civil and criminal consequences, along with a fine of Rs 2 crore being paid by Sobha, Nandakumar, and Sudhakaran.