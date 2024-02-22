It's Now or Never For The Ladakh Crisis: Leaders Demand Centre Must Make Up Mind

Stating that the meeting between the leaders from Ladakh and the government of India was fruitful, Ladakh civil society groups on Tuesday said that the future course of the action will be decided after the third round of talks which is scheduled on 24 February.

The 14-member delegation of the two prominent civil society groups – the Apex Body of Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) met the High Powered Committee (HPC) for Ladakh headed by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on 19 February, Monday. The second round of talks that lasted for over 1.30 hours was held at the North Block, New Delhi.