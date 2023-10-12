How NC-Congress’ Pre-Poll Alliance in LAHDC-Kargil Elections Kept the BJP at Bay

In January this year, the top leadership of Jammu Kashmir's National Conference (JKNC) and Indian National Congress (INC) in Kargil decided to go for a pre-poll alliance in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil elections.

“The idea was to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at bay,” said Haji Mohammad Hanifa Jan, District President of NC in Kargil. Jan was one of the important architects of the pre-poll alliance. Both parties had several rounds of meetings and informed their high command.

“Within no time, the party leadership gave the green signal to the alliance and we started a rigorous campaign,” Jan told The Quint.