India Votes at UNGA for Ceasefire in Gaza. What Explains the Shift in Position?

On Tuesday, 12 December, India voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the protection of civilians in accordance with international law and the release of all hostages.

Recall that India had abstained from voting on a similar UNGA resolution on 27 October, saying that it did not refer to the 7 October attacks in Israel by Hamas.

The 12 December resolution passed with a massive four-fifth majority when 153 countries voted in favour of the resolution, and only 10 countries, including Israel and the US, voted against it. Another 23 countries, mainly from Europe, abstained.