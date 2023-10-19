HONY and HOB: Copyrights in the Digital Market and the 'Modicum of Creativity'

India, for a long time, followed the somewhat archaic “sweat of the brow” test as far as the originality of work was concerned. To put it simply: the sweat of the brow doctrine with its biblical origins gave rights to an author through the mere creation of the work.

The Indian courts have moved to the “modicum of creativity” doctrine which is to say to the American approach towards copyright laws. The shift in legal doctrine was articulated by the Supreme Court in the landmark Eastern Book Company case decided in the year 2007 (Fun fact - Justice Pratibha M. Singh who decided the HOB suit was one of the Counsels in the EBC case).

In the HOB v. POI suit, the Delhi High Court ruled that there was a case of “substantial imitation” as some of the photos are nearly identical. However, it seems that both platforms were replicating each other’s works (the Court did not analyse this by comparing images but relied on the submissions made by both platforms).