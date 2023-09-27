Creative Inspiration Or Ownership? Humans Of Bombay vs POI Row Begs Legal Remedy

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, but not in the least when the imitator itself cries wolf.

Days after digital storytelling platform Humans Of Bombay (HOB) had landed itself in controversy and a complex legal matter of 'Copyright of Content', when it recently moved the Delhi High Court against rival medium People Of India (POI), alleging the latter had coped its "content" and "business model", New-York based platform 'Humans of New York' called out HOB in the public court of opinion for "appropriation" of its work.