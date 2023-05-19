View: Why G20 Meeting in Srinagar Hides More Than it Highlights

Srinagar is bedecked with a riot of colours. The city will be hosting a G20 tourism working group meeting next week as the local administration pulls out all the stops to make the high-level event a resounding success. Of the total 215 G20 meetings being held across the country, only four pertain to promoting tourism. Some have questioned why a G20 meeting is being held in a quaint, prelapsarian corner in the far north of the country that is given to civil strife and political tensions.

The answer perhaps is that four years since the Modi government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status, it has escalated a string of centralisation campaigns in the erstwhile state with far-reaching consequences. Many aspects of those measures have ridden roughshod over the imbricated political realities of that place that continue to tether regional tensions with international geopolitics.