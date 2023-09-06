Exports, Infrastructure, and Real Estate: Deciphering China's Economic Slowdown

Ahead of the G20 summit, which President Xi Jinping has decided to skip, it is the domestic economy that the Chinese leadership is preoccupied with.

China is reiterating that the upcoming summit should focus more on economic cooperation and development, and not on geopolitical issues.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, “China hopes that the New Delhi Summit will help build up consensus, send a message of confidence to the world, and promote prosperity and development”.