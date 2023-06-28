Electoral Politics in Jammu and Kashmir is in a State of Permanent Siege

This clearly shows that electoral politics in J&K is under a permanent siege particularly since 2014 when the Assembly elections were last held. This makes an exception to the widespread notion about elections in J&K, once used as an indicator of normalcy in the region. If the Government could conduct the local-level District Development Council (DDC) elections in 2020, one wonders what makes Assembly elections an exception. That the Central Government appears as much averse to conducting elections to the Legislative Assembly in J&K as those who earlier boycotted them should sound alarm bells to everyone who cares about J&K and its future.

The onus is on the Government to put an end to the exclusion and vilification of the people of J&K, and Kashmir valley in particular, and restore the faith people had in the democratic process and the Constitution. This should at least begin with allowing a representative government in the region followed by the restoration of statehood.

(Burhan Majid is an Assistant Professor of Law at the School of Law, Jamia Hamdard, and a doctoral fellow at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)