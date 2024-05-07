If Dignity of Women and Rule of Law Truly Matter, We Cannot Accept Sex Offenders

The Modi government did not allow a report into this matter, prepared by a committee headed by champion boxer, and the BJP’s own Rajya Sabha MP, Mary Kom, to be made public. Even India’s iconic athlete PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, and a nominated Rajya Sabha MP was heard calling out the wrestlers’ protests. That the issue divided India’s sporting and wrestling community, has not mattered.

That Indian wrestling and its federation are currently in shambles also doesn’t seem to concern the BJP. In 2023, the WFI was suspended by its umbrella international body, United World Wrestling, as it hadn’t elected a new Indian federation chief. Why did such a situation come about?

Because while the BJP leadership was able to get Brij Bhushan to step away, he was not prepared to let someone else occupy the post either. After months of delays, a sham election was conducted in which Sanjay Singh, a close associate of Brij Bhushan was elected WFI chief. Video clips of the celebrations clearly show Brij Bhushan Singh being felicitated far more than the new chief.

The harsh fact is that the political influence of the ‘bahubali’ Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh can help the BJP win, or lose, five Lok Sabha in central Uttar Pradesh – Kaisarganj, Gonda, Bahraich, Domariyaganj, and Shravasti. And none of all that we have listed above matters more to the BJP than winning these five seats in upcoming elections.