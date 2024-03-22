Arresting Arvind Kejriwal is the BJP's Strategic Misstep

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) move to arrest Arvind Kejriwal amidst the crescendo of Lok Sabha election announcements is not just a mere misstep by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) —it’s a veritable gambit gone awry. This miscalculation transcends the mere prospect of garnering sympathy for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); it delves deep into the intricate dance of electoral dynamics, particularly within the pulsating heart of Delhi.

The BJP may find transient solace in Kejriwal’s detainment, yet it’s crucial to recognise that Kejriwal won't go the Hemant Soren way. His resolve is ironclad, and his spirit is indomitable. He will not yield before the might of the ED or the central government. Instead, he is poised to mount a formidable counteroffensive, rallying his forces from the bustling streets of Delhi to the verdant fields of Punjab, both in spirit and through the avenues of law.