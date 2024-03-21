Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: AAP Moves SC as Chaos Unfolds Outside Delhi CM's Residence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested on Thursday, 21 March, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.
Two hours after the High Court's ruling, ED officials reached the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning, even as AAP workers staged a protest outside the house.
AAP supporters shout slogans in favour of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside his residence.
(Photo: PTI)
Minutes after his arrest, AAP leader Atishi said the party has moved the Supreme Court for quashing his arrest.
AAP MLAs Detained for Protesting Outside Kejriwal's Residence
Minutes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Delhi Police allegedly detained AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh, Rituraj Jha, Jai Bhagwan, and Abdul Rehman who were protesting outside his residence, according to a post by the AAP handle on X. They shared visuals from purportedly a police van, chanting slogans of "Tanashahi nahi chalegi."
"We will not be afraid of these arrests; we will fight till our last breath," the post said.
'Arvind Kejriwal Is an Ideology': Atishi Minutes Before His Arrest
As chaos unfolded outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducted raids, following his arrest, AAP leader Atishi, speaking to the media, said, "Arvind Kejriwal is not just a person, he is an ideology. If a popular Chief Minister is arrested in this manner, his supporters will come from every corner of Delhi."
AAP Moves SC Over Kejriwal's Arrest
"We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED," AAP leader Atishi wrote on X minutes after his arrest from his residence on 21 March, Thursday. "We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself," she added.
