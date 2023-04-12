AAP Doubles Down on PM Modi's Degree: Is Asking for Educated Leaders 'Elitism'?

It was understood that in a democracy, only people with the right to property and education could take well-considered and reasoned decisions. If everyone were to be given the right to vote and contest, then the democracy would turn into a mobocracy. This is why a large section of the population (like women, the poor, slaves, and the illiterate) was denied this right.

So much so that in the 20th century, in many European countries and in the US, universal suffrage was not the rule till the 1960s. Even in India, after the 1935 Government of India Act, when elections took place, only one-third of the population was allowed to vote. The reason was the same. But the Indian constitution is unique because from the very first day, despite massive illiteracy and poverty, it introduced adult suffrage and did not discriminate between the rich and the poor, the literate and the illiterate; and between men and women.

It is also a matter of fact that all the top leaders of the freedom struggle were men/women of letters. The majority of them had degrees from prestigious foreign universities and eminent colleges. Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Subhash Bose, Tilak, Savarkar, Rajendra Prasad, Vallabh Bhai Patel, Maulana Azad, Chakravarty Rajaji, Sarojini Naidu, Bal Krishna Gokhale, Dadabhai Naoroji, Phirozshah Mehta, and Madan Mohan Malviya among others had admirable educational qualifications. Gandhi, Tilak, and Rajaji had even translated Geeta in their own ways. In fact, Tilak’s Geeta is considered to be a pioneering work.