Gujarat HC Says PM Modi Need Not Furnish Degree, Imposes Fine On Arvind Kejriwal
The Court imposed a ₹25,000 fine Kejriwal who had asked for details of the PM's degree certificate.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Gujarat High Court said on Friday, 31 March, that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish PM Modi's degree and post-graduate degree certificate.
In ruling so, the court set aside an order by the Chief Information Commission (CIC) asking the PMO, Gujarat University and Delhi University to file details of Modi's graduate and post graduate degrees.
Additionally, the Court has also imposed a ₹25,000 fine on Arvind Kejriwal who had asked for details of the PM's degree certificate.
PM Modi had said that he had completed his graduation from Gujarat University in 1978 and post graduation from Delhi University in 1983.
"In a democracy, there won't be a difference if a person holding the office is a doctorate or an illiterate. Also, there is no public interest involved in this issue. Even his privacy is affected," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the university had said.
"We cannot be asked to furnish the information to satisfy someone's childish and irresponsible curiosity. Also, it should be noted that the information sought has nothing to do with his (Narendra Modi's) role as a public figure," he added.
Senior advocate Percy Kavina, appeared for Arvind Kejriwal and countered Mehta's submissions:
"If you see the nomination form (filed during elections), it mentions his educational qualifications. Thus, we are asking for a degree certificate and not his marksheet," Kavina said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law
Topics: Arvind Kejriwal
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.