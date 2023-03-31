Gujarat HC Says PM Modi Need Not Furnish Degree, Imposes Fine On Arvind Kejriwal

The Gujarat High Court said on Friday, 31 March, that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish PM Modi's degree and post-graduate degree certificate.

In ruling so, the court set aside an order by the Chief Information Commission (CIC) asking the PMO, Gujarat University and Delhi University to file details of Modi's graduate and post graduate degrees.

Additionally, the Court has also imposed a ₹25,000 fine on Arvind Kejriwal who had asked for details of the PM's degree certificate.

PM Modi had said that he had completed his graduation from Gujarat University in 1978 and post graduation from Delhi University in 1983.

"In a democracy, there won't be a difference if a person holding the office is a doctorate or an illiterate. Also, there is no public interest involved in this issue. Even his privacy is affected," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the university had said.