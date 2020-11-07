You Can Be President, Kamala Harris Tells Grandniece & Wins Hearts
In a clip on Instagram, Harris is seen holding a small child, and assuring her she can become president.
In a 12-second video shared on social media by vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, the former is seen holding a small child, ostensibly her grandniece, assuring her that she can become president.
In the video, Meena’s daughter can be seen telling her grand aunt that she wants to be president, to which Harris assures her that she can, but tells her that she has to be above 35 years of age. The child replies saying, “Yeah, but I can be an astronaut president”.
Shared on Instagram, the video of the little girl sitting on Harris’ lap won the hearts of netizens everywhere, with Instagram comments from famous celebrities expressing love for the two.
Actress Jurnee Smolett wrote, “Come on. My heart is going to explode”, while journalist Elaine Welteroth called it “the cutest content on the internet”. Captioned “This conversation went on for like an hour”, the post by Meena had garnered almost 100,000 likes on Instagram at the time this story was published.
Harris, Biden Await Results of Presidential Election
This video comes as presidential candidate Biden and vice-presidential candidate Harris await the results of the US presidential election. Biden is within reach of the magic number 270, which would win him and Harris, his running mate, the next four years in the White House.
If the Democrats win the presidential race, Harris would become America’s first female, Asian American with Indian origins, black vice-president elect.
Harris has often said that her mother’s words, “what are you going to do about it?” inspired her to run for President, until she dropped out of the race last year.
She returned to the race for the White House after Biden picked her as his running mate.
Presently, results from the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada are awaited as votes are still being processed in one of the highest voter-turnout elections in history. The Biden-Harris duo maintains a steady lead, though no official news sources have called the race yet.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.