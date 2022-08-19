World Humanitarian Day 2022: Theme, History, Quotes, Images, and Posters
World Humanitarian Day (WHD) is celebrated every year on 19 August. The day is recognized globally to pay tribute and homage to the brave hearts who leave no stone unturned to come forward and work towards a humanitarian cause.
WHD 2022 will be celebrated in India and worldwide today i.e, Friday, 19 August. The day marks the sacrifice of humanitarian workers who lost their precious lives while working for humanitarian needs and causes.
The 'Theme' of World Humanitarian Day 2022
Every year, WHD is celebrated under a specific theme. According to the United Nations, the theme for this year is 'to show the importance, effectiveness, and positive impact of humanitarian work'.
The concept of WHD is actually based on a famous saying, "It takes a village to raise a child." According to the UN, "It takes a village to support a person in a humanitarian crisis." With record-high humanitarian needs around the world, this year’s WHD builds on this metaphor of collective endeavour to grow global appreciation of humanitarian work.
History of World Humanitarian Day
The history of World Humanitarian Day dates back to 2003, when 22 humanitarian aid workers were mercilessly killed on 19 August 2003 in a bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq. Five years after the incident, UN decided to observe 19 August as World Humanitarian Day.
World Humanitarian Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes
Check out the following list of World Humanitarian Day quotes
"Don’t look for big things, just do small things with great love. The smaller the thing, the greater must be our love." -Mahatma Gandhi
"Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’" -Martin Luther King Jr.
"What is tolerance? It is the consequence of humanity. We are all formed of frailty and error; let us pardon reciprocally each other’s folly – that is the first law of nature." -Voltaire
"You must do the thing you think you cannot do." -Eleanor Roosevelt
"To say that on a daily basis you can make a difference, well, you can. One act of kindness a day can do it." -Betty Williams
"The destiny of world civilization depends upon providing a decent standard of living for all mankind." -Norman Borlaug
"The purpose of human life is to serve, and to show compassion, and the will to help others." -Albert Schweitzer
"World belongs to humanity, not this leader, that leader, or that king, or prince, or religious leader. World belongs to humanity." -Dalai Lama
"If you can’t feed a hundred people, feed just one." -Mother Teresa
"An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity." -Martin Luther King, Jr.
"One way or another, we all have to find what best fosters the flowering of our humanity in this contemporary life, and dedicate ourselves to that." -Joseph Campbell
