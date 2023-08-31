India is all set to host leaders from across the world next week for the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in Delhi.
Ahead of the Summit, American think tank, Pew Research Center, has released findings of its recent survey, which shows that "views of India are generally positive across 23 countries."
Details of Survey:
The survey was conducted from 20 February to 22 May 2023.
A total of 30,861 adults from across 24 countries took part in the survey.
Here are the key findings:
Views on India Generally Positive
Among all the people surveyed, a median of 46 percent of adults hold a favourable view of India. On the other hand, a median of 34 percent have unfavourable views.
But, who liked us the most? Israel.
According to the survey, 71 percent of the people interviewed in Israel view India favourably.
Moreover, in countries like the United States, Nigeria, Kenya, Austria, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and Italy, more that half of the population interview have favourable views of India.
Below is a pictorial representation of the survey.
Mixed Views on PM Narendra Modi
The survey on favourability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conducted in the subset of 12 countries, most of which are middle income.
A median of 37 percent population interviewed say they have confidence in PM Modi, while a median of 40 percent lack confidence in him.
But who likes him the most? Indians.
A total of 79 percent of the Indians who took part in the survey hold favourable view of PM Modi. Moreover, 55 percent have a very favourable view of him.
Who else likes him? Apart from Indians, respondents in Japan, Kenya, and Nigeria reported confidence in PM Modi, with 60 percent of Kenyans saying they "trust Modi to do the right thing regarding world affairs," according to the survey.
However, with just 12 percent of Argentines saying they have confidence in Modi, respondents in the South American country appeared skeptical about him.
Indians Think India's Global Influence Is Getting Stronger
Seven out of 10 Indians (68 percent) interviewed believe that India's global influence is on the rise. However, 19 percent think that there has been no change in the India's influence, while 13 percent think that India has become weaker in recent years.
What about others? Across 19 countries,
Median of 48 percent population believe that there has been no change in India's influence in recent years
Median of 28 percent think India's influence has increased
13 percent think India has become weaker
Europeans Have Negative View of India
While population from most countries have a favourable view of India, Europeans have developed a negative attitude towards it over time.
According to the survey, in all five of the European countries where past data is available, favourable views of India have declined by roughly 10 percent or more.
France has the sharpest decline in its favourable view of India.
In 2008, 70 percent of French people had a favourable view of India, whereas in 2023, only 39 percent have the same view.
French adults are also less likely than they were in 2008 to share an opinion on India, the survey noted.
Opinion on Rahul Gandhi & Other Congress Leaders
According to the survey, 6 our of 10 Indians (62 percent) have favourable view of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Out of this, 26 percent people have a very favourable view of him.
34 percent people also have an unfavorable view of the INC politician.
46 percent and 42 percent Indians also have a favourable view of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, respectively.
Note: This survey was conducted between 25 March and 11 May 2023. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on 23 March and reinstated earlier this month.
Indians Have a Favourable View of Both Russia & the US
Of all the Indians interviewed, 57 percent have a favourable view of Russia, with 59 percent of Indians having confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin.
What's noteworthy is that a median of 14 percent population across 22 countries have similar view of Russia.
65 percent of Indians also have favourable view of the United States.
However, Indians hold a critical view of China, making it the only middle-income country surveyed where a majority has an unfavorable view of China (67 percent).
India's Negative Attitude Towards Pakistan
About seven in 10 Indians have an unfavorable view of Pakistan, the survey stated. Out of this, 57 percent have a very unfavourable opinion of the neighbouring country.
"Indians' views of Pakistan have consistently been unfavorable since the question was first asked in 2013, with the share holding an unfavorable view of the country never dipping below 60 percent," the survey said.
