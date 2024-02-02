'Couldn't Bear to Watch CCTV Footage:' Brother of Indian Student Killed in US

Twenty-five-year-old Vivek Saini was all set to return to his native village in Haryana's Panchkula on 23 January to surprise his parents and cousins – his first visit to India since he moved to the United States to complete his post-graduation two years ago.

But a week before his departure, Saini, a management graduate, was hammered to death, allegedly by a homeless drug addict, at a department store in Georgia's Lithonia city on 16 January, where he worked part-time.