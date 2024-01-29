ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Haryana-Origin Indian Student Killed by Homeless Man in US' Georgia

Vivek Saini was brutally killed by a homeless man, Julian Faulkner, with a hammer in Lithonia, Georgia.

The Quint
Published
South Asians
1 min read
An Indian-origin student was brutally killed by a homeless man with a hammer in Lithonia, Georgia, on 16 January. Vivek Saini from Harayan, a part-time worker at a food mart, requested the homeless man, Julian Faulkner, to leave the store, where he was allowed to stay for a few days.

One of the employees shared with the local channel, WSB-TV, "He asked us for chips and coke. We gave him everything, including water. He asked if I could get a blanket. I said we don't have blankets, so I gave him a jacket. He was walking in and out, asking him for cigarettes, water, and everything. He was sitting here all the time, and we never asked him to get out because we know that it's cold."

But on Monday, 15 January, Saini requested Faulkner to leave the store. As Saini was leaving the store, Faulkner attacked him with a hammer.

“He hit him from the back then he kept on hitting for almost 50 times on the face and on the head,” the eyewitness informed the police.

According to the incident report, when officers arrived at the store, Faulkner was still holding a hammer and standing over the victim.

Saini had left India for the US two years ago after completing his B Tech and had recently earned a master’s in business administration.

The Quint reached out to DeKalb County Police, their response is awaited.

south-asians

