White House Says President Biden 'Is Fine' After Taking Tumble While Riding Bike
"As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine'," an official said.
United States President Joe Biden lost his balance and fell while riding a bicycle in Delaware near his beach house on Saturday morning, 18 June.
However, a few hours after the incident around 4 pm, he did a short two-step groove on being asked about his well-being by a reporter near Delaware's St Edmond Roman Catholic Church, indicating that he's doing well. The president was leaving the Saturday evening Mass.
Bystanders started cheering as Biden took three hops forward, enacting a jump-rope movement.
A video of the fall had surfaced on the internet, where his shoe can be seen getting caught in the right pedal. President Biden hopped back up quickly, saying "I'm good." Numerous users shared the video.
The president had gone biking in the morning with First Lady Jill Biden near their Rehoboth beach home and was slowing down to talk to bystanders when he fell.
Biden explained to on-lookers and reporters present that as he was trying to pull his foot out of the bike clip, he lost his balance.
The President is 'Fine': White House Official After His Fall
"No medical attention is needed," a White House official said in a statement. The official added that the President was "fine" despite the incident.
"As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine," the statement said, as reported by CNN.
"The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family," the official added.
(With inputs from CNN, New York Post.)
