White House Says President Biden 'Is Fine' After Taking Tumble While Riding Bike

United States President Joe Biden lost his balance and fell while riding a bicycle in Delaware near his beach house on Saturday morning, 18 June.

However, a few hours after the incident around 4 pm, he did a short two-step groove on being asked about his well-being by a reporter near Delaware's St Edmond Roman Catholic Church, indicating that he's doing well. The president was leaving the Saturday evening Mass.

Bystanders started cheering as Biden took three hops forward, enacting a jump-rope movement.