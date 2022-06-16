US President Joe Biden Creates AAPI Museum Commission

The commission will research into the multiple ways in which to narrate the story about heroes who shaped the economy of the United States. From the South Asian Americans who changed the face of farming on the Pacific Coast to the Japanese Americans who fought during World War II. And, the Chinese American garment workers who changed labor laws by marching down the streets of New York four decades ago for better pay and benefits, Harris added.

The commission has been set up by Biden's administration not only to highlight the positive aspects of history but also to understand the country's "darkest moments" such as discrimination against South Asian Americans after 9/11, the internment of Japanese Americans, the Chinese Exclusion Act and the recent "epidemic of hate" which has led to violent acts against Asian Americans and other communities across the country.