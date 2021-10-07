Biden and Xi to Meet for Virtual Summit Before the Year Ends: US Official

Officials from both countries, however, said that the talks, which were a follow-up of Biden's phone call with Xi last month, were constructive and much less hostile than the Alaska talks, Reuters added.

A US official also said that while the meeting had led to "more meaningful and substantive engagement than we've had to date below the leader level", it should not be perceived as a sign of improvement in relations.

Jake Sullivan had brought up China's aggressive policies towards issue areas like South China Sea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The Chinese foreign ministry said that both sides had "agreed to take action ... to strengthen strategic communication, properly manage differences, avoid conflict and confrontation."

(With inputs from Reuters.)