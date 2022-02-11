US Urges Canada to Use Federal Powers to Curtail Truckers, End Bridge Blockade

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer brought up the issue of production and workers' income.

"It's hitting pay checks and production lines. That is unacceptable," she said.

Car manufacturers, for instance, are appealing to the government for help to end the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge.

The protests were sparked by the Justin Trudeau government's vaccine mandate for the truckers that was introduced on 15 January.

They were initially exempted from vaccination, and did not need to be fully jabbed while entering Canada from the US.

Failing to do so now, the new mandate says, would require them quarantine for 14 days.

The anti-vaccine mandate 'Freedom Convoy' blew up into a protest against the Canadian government and its overall COVID response.

Protests escalated to the extent that a state of emergency had to imposed on the Canadian capital, Ottawa.