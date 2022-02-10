Protesting Truckers Block US-Canada Bridge, Risking Disruption of Industries

The Canadian government, on 15 January, had imposed a vaccine mandate on truckers.

It required that they provide proof of vaccination before entering Canada from the US, and if they didn't, they would have to quarantine for 14 days.

The truckers were considered as essential workers, and were initially exempted from vaccination.

The 'Freedom Convoy,' which began as a protest against the vaccine mandate, soon escalated into massive demonstrations against the government and its overall COVID-19 response.

The mayor of the Canadian capitol, Ottawa, declared a state of emergency on 6 February.

Ottawa police said earlier in the week that 23 arrests had been made as a result of the 'unlawful demonstrations,' and that 80 cases have been registered against the truckers.

The protests around Parliament Hill in Ottawa had led to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family being shifted to a safe location.

(With inputs from NYT and the Globe and Mail.)