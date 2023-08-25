Former US President Donald Trump Shares His Own Mug Shot Taken in Jail

Former US President Donald Trump broke his months-long silence on X (formerly Twitter) in the most unprecedented manner.

Tell me more: Trump posted a mug shot of himself that was first released by Atlanta's Fulton County Jail on Thursday evening, 24 August, according to a report by Reuters.

His surrender was in connection with the Georgia election case, in which Trump is accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election – which he lost.

He was booked on more than a dozen felony charges, the report said.

Of note: The former president was assigned an inmate number and reportedly spent a total of 20 minutes in jail.

Yes, but: He was released after posting a $200,000 bond, after which Trump headed back to his New Jersey golf club.