Indictment As A Trump Card: What Resurgence Of Donald Trump In US Politics Means

Trump has successfully made the indictments the major focus of his campaign till now, depicting him as the target of a sinister effort by the so-called “Deep State” to use the US justice system to defeat him.

Almost everyone is agreed now that former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment—for his role in efforts to overthrow his 2020 election defeat—will only provide more fuel to his march towards the Republican Party’s 2024 nomination as the candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

Indeed, some believe that all the indictments—there are four till now—will propel him to victory in the election itself in November 2024.