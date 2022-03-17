Can Tell Patriots From Pro-West 'Scum & Traitors': Putin's Warning to Critics
"Of course they (the West) will try to bet on the so-called fifth column, on traitors," the Russian president said.
As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, 16 March, issued a warning that he would cleanse the country of the "scum and traitors" who are working covertly for the United States and its allies.
"Any people, and particularly the Russian people, will always be able to tell apart the patriots from the scum and traitors and spit them out like a midge that accidentally flew into their mouths," Putin, while addressing a televised conference, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.
"Of course they (the West) will try to bet on the so-called fifth column, on traitors – on those who earn their money here, but live over there. Live, not in the geographical sense, but in the sense of their thoughts, their slavish thinking," he stated, reported news agency Reuters.
Putin's remarks come as the US and its European allies have imposed harsh sanctions on the Russian economy in response to its unprovoked military war in Ukraine.
The Russian president further stated on Wednesday: "I am convinced that this natural and necessary self-cleansing of society will only strengthen our country, our solidarity, cohesion, and readiness to meet any challenge."
Putin's outburst comes as a response to a producer at the state-run Channel One interrupting the news with a rare public protest against the war. Two days ago, the broadcaster's employee, Marina Ovsyannikova, had briefly held a sign behind the anchor that read, "They're lying to you."
The protester was seen for a few seconds, after which the channel switched stories and she was removed from the screen.
(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)
