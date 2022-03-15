Ukraine Invasion: Conflict Talks to Resume Today After 'Technical Pause'

After over two weeks since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the two nations will resume their fourth round of conflict talks on Tuesday, 15 March, via video conferencing.

The fourth round had commenced on Monday, with one of Ukraine's negotiators indicating that that "a technical pause had been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address US lawmakers virtually on 16 March, according to a letter from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, AFP reported.

This comes a day after Russia increased its shelling, while Ukraine Presidential Adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Monday, that "more than 2,500 residents of the Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russian invaded Ukraine".