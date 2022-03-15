Ukraine Invasion: Conflict Talks to Resume Today After 'Technical Pause'
After over two weeks since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the two nations will resume their fourth round of conflict talks on Tuesday, 15 March, via video conferencing.
The fourth round had commenced on Monday, with one of Ukraine's negotiators indicating that that "a technical pause had been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow."
Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address US lawmakers virtually on 16 March, according to a letter from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, AFP reported.
This comes a day after Russia increased its shelling, while Ukraine Presidential Adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Monday, that "more than 2,500 residents of the Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russian invaded Ukraine".
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday, "Ukraine's economy could collapse, contracting by as much as 35 percent if the war drags on."
India's Deputy Permanent Representative (DPR) to the United Nations R Ravindra said at a UN Security Council briefing that India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities in Ukraine
The UN human rights office (OHCHR) has confirmed the deaths of at least 636 civilians in Ukraine till 13 March, including 46 children
At least 20 people allegedly died after a strike by Ukraine's forces on the rebel's de facto capital Donetsk
