'They Are Lying To You': Anti-War Protester Interrupts Russian State TV Telecast

In an act of dissent on Monday, 14 March, an anti-war protester interrupted the live news broadcast on TV Channel One, which is a part of Russian state media.

She held up a sign behind the studio presenter, reading "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They are lying to you here."

Another sentence, "Russians against war", was partly concealed.

The woman was also shouting slogans against the war that Russian President Vladimir Putin is waging on Ukraine.