Over 100 Killed in Twin Blasts Near Slain Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Grave

Over 100 people were killed and scores more injured after twin blasts occurred near the burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani in Iran's Kerman city on Wednesday, 3 January, state media reported.

The first blast rocked the site around 700 metres away from Soleimani’s grave while the second took place around a kilometre away, according to the IRNA news agency.

What did officials say? While officials initially suspected that the blasts were caused by a gas explosion, they later attributed them to a "terrorist attack".

"Two explosive devices planted along the road leading to Kerman's Martyrs' Cemetery were detonated remotely by terrorists," an official told IRNA.