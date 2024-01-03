Over 100 Killed in Twin Blasts Near Slain Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Grave

Over 100 people were killed and scores more injured after twin blasts occurred near the burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani in Iran's Kerman city on Wednesday, 3 January, state media reported.
The first blast rocked the site around 700 metres away from Soleimani’s grave while the second took place around a kilometre away, according to the IRNA news agency.
What did officials say? While officials initially suspected that the blasts were caused by a gas explosion, they later attributed them to a "terrorist attack".
"Two explosive devices planted along the road leading to Kerman's Martyrs' Cemetery were detonated remotely by terrorists," an official told IRNA.
Visuals circulating on social media showed dozens of people running in panic after the blasts.
Who was Qasem Soleimani? Soleimani was killed in an airstrike ordered by former United States President Donald Trump at the Baghdad Airport in January 2020. One of Iran's most influential officials, Soleimani served as the chief of the country's elite Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force – which has been deemed as a terrorist organisation by the US.
