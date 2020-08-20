Donald Trump Goes on a Twitter Rant After Obama Bashes Him at DNC
In a fiery speech, Barack Obama said Donald Trump did not show “interest in taking the job seriously.”
In a fiery speech on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, former US President Barack Obama launched a scathing attack on the Trump Administration. “I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” Obama said. “But he never did.”
And Trump was watching. Even as Obama’s address was being aired, the US President had a meltdown on Twitter, and unleashed his attack on the former President in all-caps.
Questioning Obama’s public support and endorsement of Joe Biden, Trump asked:
As Kamala Harris was officially announced as the first Black and South Asian woman nominated to a major party’s presidential ticket, Trump took the opportunity to remind his Twitter followers of the Democratic primary debate between Biden and Harris, where Harris questioned Biden’s legitimacy on race issues.
Shortly afterwards, Trump declared during a press conference that “President Obama did not do a good job” – and so he chose to run for President in the first place.
