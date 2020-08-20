Donald Trump Goes on a Twitter Rant After Obama Bashes Him at DNC

In a fiery speech on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, former US President Barack Obama launched a scathing attack on the Trump Administration. “I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” Obama said. “But he never did.”

And Trump was watching. Even as Obama’s address was being aired, the US President had a meltdown on Twitter, and unleashed his attack on the former President in all-caps.