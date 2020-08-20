Joe Biden Made Me a Better President: Obama Packs a Punch at DNC

He further said, “I didn’t know I’d end up finding a brother. Joe and I came from different places and different generations. But what I quickly came to admire about Joe Biden is his resilience, born of too much struggle; his empathy, born of too much grief. Joe is a man who learned – early on – to treat every person he meets with respect and dignity, living by the words his parents taught him: ‘No one’s better than you, Joe, but you’re better than nobody.’”

In direct direct reproach of Trump’s famous 2016 line ‘I alone can fix it’, Obama said that Biden and Harris have the ability to lead the country “out of dark times”, but that their election alone will not be enough.