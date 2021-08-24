'We Need Their Talent': Taliban Asks US to Stop Evacuating Skilled Afghans

Mujahid added that the Taliban is committed to seek a resolution of the issue peacefully through dialogue, reports said.

The spokesperson also claimed that no person had been targeted and that no house-to-house search had been carried out anywhere as the Taliban had already announced a general amnesty.

"We hope to create a new regime, government, and state in Afghanistan," the Taliban said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mujahid also said that all barriers in place in Kabul were being removed from Tuesday and announced that banks will reopen on Wednesday. He also added that Afghan media outlets are now functional once again, as are hospitals, schools, university and local government.

(With inputs from AFP and BBC.)