Sweden: PM Magdalena Andersson Resigns as Far-Right Makes Gains in Elections

Ulf Kristersson, whose Moderate party came third in the elections with 19 of the poll and who is now pegged to become the new prime minister, told voters that "now we will have order in Sweden."

Talking about the gains of the far-right, Jonas Hinnfors, a politics professor at Gothenburg University, said that "this is a historic moment, an era has come to an end."

"We don't yet know the magnitude of the change to come, but for the past 50 or 60 years there has been a steady development towards broadly social liberal values, individual freedoms and minority rights, to which both left and right have contributed. Whatever happens now, depending on the extent that the SD will be able to exert influence, that development has probably come to an end and we will see a rolling back of some of the things we have taken for granted," he added, as reported by The Guardian.

(With inputs from The Guardian and AFP.)