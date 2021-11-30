Magdalena Andersson Is Sweden's First Female PM, for the Second Time This Week

Anderrson's initial budget was apparently "too left" for even her own coalition party's desires.

Annie Lööf, the leader of the Center Party (allied to S/SAP), said that her party "can’t support a budget which moves so far to the left," Politico reported.

But after last week's political tussle, Magdalena Andersson's new budget, which reduces taxes but pays higher salaries to police officers at the same time, was accepted by the Parliament as she became prime minster for the second time in a week thanks to a new vote on 29 November.

This time around, 173 Swedish lawmakers voted 'no' for her to become prime minister, but since it was two short of 175, she was reinstated to the top post.

When asked about how she feels with respect to governing with a budget that was drafted by the Opposition, Andersson said that "someone has to be prime minister in this country, and it seems like there is no other alternative," as quoted by the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

Andersson, who reportedly wants to remain prime minister for the next decade, will now not just lead the government, but also her party during Sweden's general elections that are scheduled to be take place in September next year.